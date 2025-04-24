Trump said when he might meet with Putin

The US President Donald Trump has suggested he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin soon after his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next month.

CNN writes about this.

"Itʼs possible, but most likely not. I think weʼll meet with him shortly after that," Trump said, when asked if he would meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East tour, scheduled for May 13-16, will be Trumpʼs second foreign trip in his second term, following a planned visit to Rome this weekend for the Popeʼs funeral.

In February, the French media outlet Le Point, citing its own sources, reported that Trump and Putin would meet in Moscow on May 9. However, Trump himself denied this report.

Trump has not met with Putin since the start of his second term, but they had a phone conversation on March 18. Then they discussed, among other things, the mutual refusal of Ukraine and Russia to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and calm at sea.

