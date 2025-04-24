News

Trump said when he might meet with Putin

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The US President Donald Trump has suggested he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin soon after his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next month.

CNN writes about this.

"Itʼs possible, but most likely not. I think weʼll meet with him shortly after that," Trump said, when asked if he would meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East tour, scheduled for May 13-16, will be Trumpʼs second foreign trip in his second term, following a planned visit to Rome this weekend for the Popeʼs funeral.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.