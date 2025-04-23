Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Russian drone factory in Tatarstan

On April 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ UAV Forces, together with other defense units, struck a factory in Russia that produces attack drones, including Geran-2, Shahed, and others.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is an enterprise in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), 1 054 km from the state border of Ukraine. Its production capacity is 300 different UAVs per day.

The General Staff has confirmed that the target was hit and there were explosions in the area. It is now known that the drone final assembly shop was damaged.

Last year, Ukrainian drones already attacked enterprises in Yelabuga — the Alabuga special economic zone is located there, which is already under US sanctions, because Russia has established production there of analogues of Iranian Shahed drones.

In December 2024, the American television channel CNN learned that Moscow was actively expanding drone production at its factory in Tatarstan, using Chinese components and hiring very young and low-skilled workers from among Russian teenagers and African women.

