The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 134 drones

On the night of April 23, 2025, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 134 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, 67 Shahed strike drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country.

Another 47 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the enemy attack. In particular, two people were injured in the attack in Odesa, and three in Poltava.

Additionally, in the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians killed nine people by attacking a bus carrying employees of a local enterprise. Another 32 people were injured.

