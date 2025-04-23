Russians hit bus in Marhanets with drone, 9 people killed

On the morning of April 23, the Russian army attacked a bus carrying employees of a company in the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The attack killed nine people and injured 32 others. The number of victims is constantly rising.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the incident under the article on war crimes. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

