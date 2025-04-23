The Russians massively attacked Poltava, Odesa, Kharkiv, and the Kyiv region at night. The consequences of the strikes

On the night of April 23, the Russians massively attacked Poltava, Odesa, Kharkiv, and the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Two people were injured in Odesa. Civil infrastructure was damaged, residential buildings and private enterprise buildings were set on fire.

Three people were injured in Poltava. One of the drones fell near a high-rise building — windows were broken, the facade was damaged. Residential buildings, enterprises, warehouses and garages were also damaged.

In Kharkiv, civilian objects were hit, large-scale fires broke out and buildings were destroyed. According to preliminary data, there are no victims or injured.

A fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex due to falling debris from a UAV in the Brovary district (Kyiv region): two separate buildings were burning.

It passed without any casualties.

