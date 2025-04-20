Russians clear river crossing in Donetsk region under cover of “Easter ceasfire”

The Russian army is preparing routes for the passage of heavy equipment, using the so-called “Easter ceasfire”.

This was reported in the 66th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave.

66 окрема механізована бригада імені князя Мстислава Хороброго

On April 9, soldiers of the 66th Motorized Rifle Brigade destroyed a KAMAZ-based temporary road deployment complex. At that time, this destroyed complex blocked passage across the Chorny Zherebets River in the Donetsk region, thereby preventing Russian assaults using armored vehicles.

On April 20, during the "Easter ceasefire" declared by Putin, the occupiers are trying to clear the crossing of the remains of the liquidated equipment. More than ten Russians and a specialized vehicle are working on this.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also reported the intensification of assault actions by the Russian infantry on the position of one of the brigadeʼs battalions.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. This is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

