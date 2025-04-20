“Easter ceasefire”: the number of Russian assaults has increased to 46, the enemy is using heavy weapons more often

From the beginning of the day until 4:00 p.m., there were already 46 assaults by the occupiers in various directions and 901 shellings. Of these, 448 were carried out by the enemy with heavy weapons.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

More than four hundred FPV applications by the Russians have already been recorded. The trend of increasing use of heavy weapons by the Russian army continues.

"The greatest Russian combat activity this Easter is in the Pokrovsk direction. Putinʼs words about a "ceasefire" for the Kursk region, Siversk and other areas in the Donetsk region also turned out to be empty," the President of Ukraine said.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders fell into a Russian ambush — there are casualties. The Russian military who did this will be destroyed, Zelensky added. He once again emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will act in a mirror image of the enemyʼs actions.

"The situation at the front demonstrates that pressure on Moscow and real control over the actions of the occupation contingent are needed so that silence reigns," the president says.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. This is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

