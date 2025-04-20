Almost 400 shellings and 19 assaults. Zelensky told how Russia is adhering to the ceasefire it itself declared

During the first six hours of the “Easter ceasefire” — from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. — there were 387 shellings and 19 assaults by the Russian army. The Russians also used drones 290 times.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

He noted that there have already been 59 Russian shellings and five assault actions by Russian units in various areas of the front line.

In particular, one combat clash was recorded in the “Starobilsk” OTG zone, three combat clashes in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions in the “Donetsk” OTG zone, and one in the Zaporizhzhia direction in the Stepove area.

There were Russian artillery strikes and the use of drones in Kursk.

"The Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," the president noted.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian proposal to implement and extend the silence for 30 days after midnight today remains valid.

On April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives.”

