The Holy Fire was brought to Ukraine

On the night of April 20, the Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine. It was met by border guards at the “Ustyluh” checkpoint.

This was reported by the press service of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

The shrine arrived from Warsaw, and border guards ensured the quick and safe passage of the fire across the state border.

From the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Holy Fire is heading to Kyiv, from where it will travel throughout Ukraine — to churches, monasteries, and parishes in different regions. Many churches are already preparing to welcome it, so that everyone can light a candle from this shrine and bring its warmth to their own homes.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the eve of Easter, April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ceasefire” from 18:00 on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, but it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

On the morning of April 20, Zelensky reported that Russia had carried out 387 shellings and 19 assaults in the first six hours of the "ceasefire", and had also used drones 290 times.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.