Opendatabot: Almost 5 000 new TRC fines appear in Ukraine every month

Since the beginning of 2025, 17 007 enforcement proceedings have been opened in Ukraine due to violations of military accounting rules — that is, due to overdue and unpaid fines from Territorial Recruit Centers (TRCs).

Of these, only 16% — 2 779 debts — were closed. An average of 4.7 thousand new proceedings were opened each month.

In total, in the three years since the start of the full-scale war, 28 960 overdue debts have accumulated due to violations of military accounting rules. However, it is worth noting that there have been more such proceedings over the entire period, as a proportion of them are constantly being closed.

Since the beginning of the year, proceedings have been opened against 15 772 people. This is almost equal to the number of proceedings themselves — 17 007. However, there are exceptions: the Prymorsky District TRC of Odesa opened seven proceedings against one man — this is currently a record for the number of cases opened against one person in 2025.

Most often, proceedings are opened against men aged 25–35 — 43.8%. Another almost 39% — against men aged 36–45. At the same time, only 22 proceedings (0.1%) are opened against women.

The largest number of cases since the beginning of the year was opened in Kyiv — 1 992 proceedings. This is followed by the Dnipropetrovsk region — 1 946, and Sumy region — 1 722 proceedings.

By law, men aged 18 to 60 who have not updated their data in the TRC or are not registered in the military register face a fine of UAH 17 000 to UAH 25 500 during martial law or for a repeated violation. However, in the case of voluntary application to the TRC and independent payment, the fine will be only 50% of the minimum amount.

