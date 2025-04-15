Zelensky signed a law on a 50% discount for voluntary payment of a fine for violating military registration

Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 12093, according to which military conscripts will be able to pay a fine for violating military registration with a 50% discount in the "Reserve+" application.

This is stated in the document card.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted it in the second reading on March 13, 2025. The law amended the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (COAPO) regarding voluntary payment of a fine.

If a person has not updated their personal data in the TRC, they face a fine of UAH 17 000 to UAH 25 500. The new rule allows paying only half the amount if this is done within 10 days of the fine being imposed.

The online payment algorithm is as follows:

in the "Reserve+" application, a person submits a statement acknowledging the violation;

"Reserve+" receives a violation resolution;

The fine is paid using the details provided in the application. The payment is confirmed and the order is considered fulfilled.

The service will have certain rules: from the moment of submitting a violation report to Reserve+ and issuing a resolution, the conscript will have 20 days to pay the fine with a 50% discount. If this is not done, the full amount will have to be paid.

The law also provides for the introduction into the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine of a norm according to which proceedings in a case of an administrative offense are closed if the violator of military registration voluntarily enters military service.

Document No. 12093 shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.