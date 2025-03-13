The Ukrainian Parliament adopted a law on a 50% discount for voluntary payment of a fine for violating military registration

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading Bill No. 12093, according to which those liable for military service will be able to pay a fine for violating military registration with a 50% discount in the "Reserve+" application.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

This document will amend the Code on Administrative Offenses (CAO) of Ukraine regarding voluntary payment of a fine.

If a person has not updated their personal data in the TRC, they face a fine of UAH 17 000 to UAH 25 500. The new law allows you to pay only half the amount if you do so within 10 days of the fine being imposed.

The online payment algorithm will be as follows:

a person in “Reserve+” submits a statement admitting the violation;

"Reserve+" receives a violation resolution;

The fine is paid using the details provided in the application. The payment is confirmed and the order is considered fulfilled.

The service will have certain rules: from the moment of submitting a violation report to “Reserve+” and issuing a resolution, the conscript will have 20 days to pay the fine with a 50% discount. If this is not done, the full amount of the fine will have to be paid.

In addition, the draft law provides for the introduction into the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine of a norm according to which the proceedings in a case of an administrative offense are closed if the violator of military registration voluntarily goes to military service.

The law will come into force after being signed by the president.

