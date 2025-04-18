Politico: NATO softens language on climate and gender to please the US

The North Atlantic Alliance is changing its language on climate change, the role of women, gender equality and diversity to avoid conflict with the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by Politico.

According to sources, NATO has rephrased some definitions in the documents to be more acceptable to Washington.

"Everyone sees in the news what position the Trump administration is taking. Nobody wants to shoot themselves in the foot," said an anonymous official from the military-political bloc.

Another Alliance representative said that the wording "green technologies" seemed to have been replaced with "innovative technologies", and "climate" was called the "operational environment".

At the same time, officials avoid any mention of gender or the concept of "women, peace, and security", because they want the documents to be adopted by all 32 member states, including the United States.

NATO has climate advisors who advise the military on environmental challenges in wartime — such as extreme temperatures that affect the militaryʼs combat capability or the operation of equipment. So far, the changes have not affected them, the publication writes.

Earlier, Donald Trumpʼs administration proposed cutting funding for the US State Department by 48%. According to Politico, this would also affect NATOʼs internal budget.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has banned or restricted the use of hundreds of words on official websites, documents, and other public texts, including “women”, “equality”, and “activism”.

