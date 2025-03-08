Women, activism, and equality: The Trump administration banned or restricted the use of hundreds of words

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has banned or restricted the use of hundreds of words on official websites, documents and other public texts. Among these words are “women”, “equality”, “activism”.

This is reported by the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

The newspaperʼs journalists studied government memos, official and unofficial guides to remove or change wording and terms. Some institutions have ordered the words to be removed from public websites. This also applies to school curricula in which they may have been included.

In some cases, federal agencies have recommended caution when using certain words without imposing an outright ban.

The list, in particular, included the following words: anti-racism, climate crisis, discrimination, feminism, gender, gender-based violence, inclusivity, LGBT, non-binary, trauma, victim, Gulf of Mexico, etc.

The New York Times has compiled a list of words that the Trump administration has banned or restricted in use.

NYT notes that all presidential administrations change the language of official communication to reflect their policies. So this list “is an unmistakable reflection of the Trump administration’s priorities,” the journalists say.

This list is likely incomplete. There may be more memos than the ones seen by the publicationʼs journalists, and some directives are vague and do not directly indicate specific wording.

