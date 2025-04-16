SBU: Several people detained in Kyiv and Kharkiv who were preparing arson attacks ordered by Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police of Ukraine have detained five more people suspected of arson attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv ordered by Russia. The youngest suspect is 15 years old.

SBU reported this.

According to the investigation, the potential targets of the Russians were the energy facilities of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, which ensure the uninterrupted movement of military trains towards the front, as well as the vehicles of mobile fire groups that protect the airspace in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

SBU claims that Russia recruited the suspects remotely — they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

Thus, two displaced persons from Chasiv Yar, aged 19 and 21, who settled in the capital after the start of the full-scale war, were detained in Kyiv. According to the SBU, the Russians ordered them to destroy pickup trucks of the Defense Forcesʼ mobile fire groups.

Police arrested the suspects hot on their trail after they set fire to two official cars of Ukrainian defenders.

Three more suspects were detained in Kharkiv — two students at a railway college and their 15-year-old schoolgirl acquaintance. The SBU claims that they set fire to 24 relay cabinets of signaling installations on railway lines in the region.

Further, the investigation claims, the suspects were to commit a series of sabotage in Vinnytsia. But law enforcement officers detained them.

The detainees have already been informed of suspicions of sabotage and obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an official chatbot “Spali FSBeshnika” so that Ukrainian citizens can report when Russian agents are trying to recruit them to commit arson, terrorist attacks, or mining. In recent months, cases of preparation and execution of terrorist attacks have increased significantly.

