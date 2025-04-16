“So much damage and so much destruction.” Biden criticized Trump in first public speech since resignation

Former US President Joe Biden spoke publicly for the first time since the end of his presidential term, criticizing the new administration of Donald Trump.

Bidenʼs speech at the National Conference of Lawyers, Counselors, and Representatives of People with Disabilities in Chicago was broadcast by ABC10.

In his speech, Biden sharply criticized the actions of the Donald Trump administration — at the same time, he never called the current president by name, veiledly referring to him as "that guy".

"In less than 100 days, this administration has caused so much damage and so much destruction! Itʼs breathtaking that it could happen so quickly," Biden said.

Biden has mostly criticized the White Houseʼs actions to cut social programs and civil service, as well as measures against migrants.

“People are genuinely concerned now — for the first and only time in history — that their Social Security payments could be delayed or interrupted. They’ve received them during war, during recessions, during pandemics. But now, for the first time in history, that could change. That would be a disaster for millions of families, millions of people,” Biden said.

He stressed that "every elected official must ensure that the government works for the people":

“We must deliver on what we promised the people.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.