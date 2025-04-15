“Contract 18-24”. The list of combat positions and specialties has been doubled

The list of full-time private positions for which a contract for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is concluded within the framework of the Ministry of Defense project "Contract 18-24" has been doubled.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

By order of the Chief of the General Staff No. 60 dated April 14, 2025, the relevant list of positions was increased from 9 to 18 positions. In particular, the following positions were added:

senior rifleman — service number

machine gunner, reconnaissance machine gunner

senior gunner

reconnaissance gunner, reconnaissance service number, reconnaissance radio operator, reconnaissance operator, senior reconnaissance rifleman-sniper.

Previously, the list was limited to the following positions: rifleman, senior rifleman, sniper rifleman, rifleman-medic, assistant grenade launcher, grenade launcher, senior grenade launcher, scout, senior scout.

What does the "Contract 18-24" program entail?

On February 11, Ukraine officially launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. The main conditions: demobilization after a year of service, the opportunity to earn up to 2 million hryvnias per year.

For the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 thousand immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during the service. Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly cash allowance of up to 120 thousand hryvnias. There will also be additional payments for combat missions.

Such volunteers will also be offered a 0% mortgage, free university education, permission to travel abroad after a year of service, and other social guarantees. You can read more about the terms here and here.

Citizens aged 18 to 24 who sign a contract can only hold combat positions.

