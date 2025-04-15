Bloomberg: The US will not support G7 statement condemning Russiaʼs strike on Sumy

The United States has warned G7 allies that it will not support a statement condemning the Russian strike on Sumy on April 13 because it wants to preserve the ability to negotiate with Moscow.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The G7 statement called the Russian attack on Sumy proof that the Kremlin is determined to continue the war. After the tragedy, almost 50 countries and international organizations supported Ukraine, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The administration of President Donald Trump refused to sign the document because it "seeks to preserve space for peace negotiations", sources familiar with the diplomatic correspondence said.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, noted that without Washingtonʼs support, it would be impossible to adopt the statement, the publicationʼs sources added.

The Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles on the afternoon of April 13, killing 35 people and wounding 117. It was the second strike that caused the most casualties, with a large number of dead and wounded. Houses, the premises of the Human Rights Center, educational institutions, and shops were damaged in the city.

Donald Trump reacted to the tragedy, saying that “it was terrible”. He added once again that he would never have allowed this war to start if he were president, and is now trying to stop it as soon as possible. Trump emphasized that this is Joe Biden’s war, not his.

