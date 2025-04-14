“It was terrible.” Trump reacts to Russian strike on Sumy and dozens of deaths

The US President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy, which killed 34 people and injured 117. According to him, "it was terrible".

He said this in response to questions from reporters aboard the presidential plane, Air Force One.

"I was told that they [the Russians] made a mistake, but I think itʼs terrible, that this whole war is terrible... Yes, itʼs their mistake. But ask them about it," he said.

And he added that he would never have allowed this war to start if he were president, and now he is trying to stop it as soon as possible. Trump emphasized that this is Bidenʼs war, not his, because the previous administration of the US president "gave them millions and millions of dollars".

"This war is shameful. Millions of people have died, even though they should have been alive," the American president emphasized.

The Russian occupiers launched two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles at Sumy on the afternoon of April 13. It was the second strike that caused human losses with a large number of dead and wounded. Currently, 34 dead and 177 wounded are known. Houses, the premises of the Human Rights Center, educational institutions, and shops were damaged in the city.

