Strike on Sumy: number of victims rises to 99

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Sumy on April 13 has risen to 99, including 11 children. It is also known that the number of victims has risen to 32.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health reported that 34 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in serious condition.

The exact number of victims among children is currently unknown: state bodies report different information. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, as well as the State Emergency Service reported two dead children. At the same time, the Sumy Region Prosecutorʼs Office specified that among the dead there was one child (a boy). The same data was provided by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

It has now been established that Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades attacked Sumy with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles, said the head of the Defense Ministryʼs GUR Kyrylo Budanov. According to him, the attack came from the territory of the Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia.

Trumpʼs special representative Keith Kellogg responded to the Russian attack.

"Todayʼs attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all lines of decency. There are dozens of civilians killed and injured. As a former military commander, I understand what targeting is, and it is wrong. That is why President Trump is doing everything he can to end this war," he wrote.

The Russians struck the center of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, and the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center.

