The government agreed to dismiss the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration

Oleksandra Opanasenko
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Artem Lysohor.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Instead of Lysohor, they propose appointing Oleksiy Kharchenko to the position. Kharchenko is the head of the Severodonetsk City Military Administration.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, it is the Luhansk region that has the largest territory occupied by the Russians.

