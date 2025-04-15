The government agreed to dismiss the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Artem Lysohor.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Instead of Lysohor, they propose appointing Oleksiy Kharchenko to the position. Kharchenko is the head of the Severodonetsk City Military Administration.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, it is the Luhansk region that has the largest territory occupied by the Russians.

Artem Lysohor was appointed head of the Luhansk RMA in April 2023. Before that, he worked as deputy head of the National Police Department in Zhytomyr region.

In addition to Lysohor, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy RMA. He was called to resign after the Russian missile strike on Sumy, which claimed the lives of 35 people. Artyukh actually admitted that on the day of the strike there was an award ceremony for the military, but claims that he did not initiate it. The former official says that he was invited to this event. He did not specify who exactly.

