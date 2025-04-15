The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

On April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the position of head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

They want to appoint Oleh Hryhorov instead of Artyukh.

The officialʼs dismissal comes after a Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13, which killed 35 people and injured 117. The occupiers attacked the city with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles.

On the eve, Volodymyr Artyukh actually admitted that there was an award ceremony for the military on the day of the attack, but claims that he did not initiate it. The former official says that he was invited to this event. He did not specify who exactly.

What preceded

After the shelling of Sumy, MP Maryana Bezuhla claimed that the Russians had struck a military formation, without specifying which unit she was talking about.

Later, the mayor of Konotop Artem Semenikhin stated that the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyuk, organized the awarding ceremony of the 117th brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Sumy on that day. Artyukh was allegedly warned not to line up, but he ignored the warning. Semenikhin claims that the servicemen were not injured by the ballistic missile strike because they were in cover.

Semenikhin says that law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case into this fact to find out who initiated the formation of the military in the city center 30 kilometers from the front line. According to him, the situation is personally controlled by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

A few hours before these accusations, Artem Semenikhin demanded that Volodymyr Artyukh and the head of the regional SBU department Oleh Krasnoshapka resign their powers due to their alleged involvement in the Russian shelling of Sumy.

