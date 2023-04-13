Zelensky appointed new heads of the Luhansk and Sumy regions

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new heads of the Sumy and Luhansk regional military administrations.

This is stated in the decrees on the presidentʼs website.

Luhansk regional administration was headed by Artem Lysohor. He worked as the deputy head of the National Police Department in the Zhytomyr region.

Sumy regional administration was headed by Volodymyr Artyukh. He holds the rank of lieutenant general and worked as an adviser to the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration.