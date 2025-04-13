The death toll in Sumy has risen to 31, over 80 people injured

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Sumy has increased to 31, including two children.

Such data as of 1:40 p.m. is provided by the State Emergency Service.

The number of victims currently stands at 84, ten of whom are children.

The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak writes that the city was hit by a rocket with cluster munitions. The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko writes that the strikes were carried out with ballistics and the number of victims may still increase.

MP Maryana Bezuhla claims in X that the attack was carried out on a military formation, without specifying which unit was involved.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Air Force reported three more missiles fired at the Sumy region.

The Russians struck the center of Sumy on the morning of April 13. Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, and the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center.

