Great Britain and Norway will allocate $580 million for the delivery of drones to Ukraine

The UK and Norway will help finance the delivery of hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems and anti-tank mines to Ukraine, allocating $580 million from an existing Ukraine support fund.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The two countries will announce the new aid at a British-German-led Ramstein format meeting in Brussels. It is expected to speed up the delivery of drones and other equipment. The drones will be purchased from British and Ukrainian suppliers.

Money from the new aid package will also go towards the repair and maintenance of vehicles and other military equipment.

Such support for Ukraine implements Prime Minister Keir Starmerʼs four-point plan: accelerating the supply of weapons and equipment, strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities in the long term, working with allies to form security guarantees, and maintaining pressure on Putin.

In total, the UK will provide Ukraine with a record £4.5 billion ($5.67 billion) in support in 2025. The UK has previously provided Ukraine with almost 400 different types of weapons. Recent packages have included drones, air defense, ammunition, and missiles.

