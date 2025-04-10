CBS News: The US Ambassador to Ukraine to resign soon

The US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wants to resign early in the near future.

CBS News writes about this, citing sources, as well as Suspilne with reference to a State Department representative.

CBS News sources say her resignation is due to an "unusual mix" of personal and political issues, including recent cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In addition, Brink works far from his family — Kyiv is defined as a place where diplomatic workers cannot move their families.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had planned to keep Brink in office. In January 2025, after she requested to resign as part of the standard rotation between US presidential administrations, Rubio rejected her request.

Brinkʼs possible resignation comes at a crucial moment for Ukrainian-American relations. The Trump administration is currently pushing for peace talks with Russia. Ukraine has already agreed to a full ceasefire, but Russia has not, so talks are still ongoing.

Bridget Brink officially became the US Ambassador to Ukraine in May 2022. Prior to that, she was the US Ambassador to Slovakia and also worked in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State.

After a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed 20 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Brink for a “weak response”. Commenting on the strike, she said that “the war must end”, but did not specify that the missile that hit Kryvyi Rih was Russian. Brink later clarified that it was the Russians who attacked Kryvyi Rih.

