The Senate approved Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

The Senate approved the appointment of Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

The upper house of the US Congress passed this decision unanimously. The day before, Brinkʼs candidacy was approved by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

On May 6, 2019, it became known that the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Jovanovich is finishing her work. She urgently left for Washington for consultations. Jovanovic testified to Congress in the investigation into the possible impeachment of then-US President Donald Trump.

Trump later nominated a new ambassador to Ukraine, 71-year-old General Keith Dayton, to Congress. But the process of appointing him dragged on until the US presidential election, which Trump lost. That is why the new US ambassador to Ukraine is already being elected by the Joe Biden administration.

On February 2, 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that Ukraine had received a request from the United States to nominate a new ambassador. In late April, US President Joe Biden formally nominated Brink as the new US ambassador to Ukraine. Prior to that, she served as Ambassador of the United States to Slovakia. She has also served as a Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.