Zelensky criticized the US ambassadorʼs reaction to the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the reaction of the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink to the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

However, she did not specify that the missile that hit Kryvyi Rih was Russian.

Commenting on this, Zelensky noted that the US embassyʼs reaction was "unpleasantly surprising". He agreed with Brinkʼs words that "the war must end," but emphasized that for this to happen, "we must not be afraid to call a spade a spade".

"Such a strong country, such a strong people — and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word ʼRussianʼ when talking about the missile that killed children," the president wrote.

Zelensky also thanked other countries for their "principled statements" — the embassies of Japan, Great Britain, Switzerland, and Germany, among others.

On the evening of April 4, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile with a cluster warhead. A restaurant and a playground were located near the impact site. 18 people were killed, including 9 children. 72 people were injured in the city.

On the night of April 5, the Russians launched a massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the attack, and they are in hospitals.

