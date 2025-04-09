SBU: A couple who were preparing terrorist attacks against local deputies were detained in the Khmelnytskyi region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two residents of the Khmelnytskyi region, who are suspected of preparing terrorist attacks against eight deputies of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi City Council.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the case materials, the suspects were making homemade explosives, which they planned to plant under the deputiesʼ cars and detonate. In this way, their Russian handlers wanted to destabilize the socio-political situation in the region and spread panic.

The SBU officers detained both suspects while they were making explosives in a rented apartment in the city center. One of them was a 24-year-old local drug addict who was looking for money in Telegram channels. There, she was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer and given a "test" task — to set fire to three administrative buildings of village councils in the Khmelnytskyi region.

To complete the task, the girl enlisted her 57-year-old roommate. Later, they received instructions from the Russians on how to make explosives, as well as money to purchase the components for the explosives and rent a secret apartment.

The SBU investigators have informed the defendants of suspicion of high treason. They face life imprisonment.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an official chatbot “Spali FSBeshnika” so that Ukrainian citizens can report when Russian agents are trying to recruit them to commit arson, terrorist attacks, or mining. In recent months, cases of preparation of terrorist attacks and their commission have increased significantly.

