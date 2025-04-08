The US to impose 104% tariff on China — new tariffs come into effect

The additional 50% tariffs that President Donald Trump threatened to impose on Chinese goods have come into effect in the US. This means that China is now subject to a 104% tariff.

This is written by Fox News correspondent Edward Lawrence, citing the words of White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.

This is not the first wave of tariffs that the US has imposed on China. First, tariffs of 20% were imposed on Beijing, then another 34%. After that, China imposed tariffs on American goods. As early as April 7, Trump said that if China did not cancel its tariffs by the next day, the US would impose additional tariffs of 50% in response — and he kept his promise.