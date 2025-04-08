The US to impose 104% tariff on China — new tariffs come into effect

The additional 50% tariffs that President Donald Trump threatened to impose on Chinese goods have come into effect in the US. This means that China is now subject to a 104% tariff.
This is written by Fox News correspondent Edward Lawrence, citing the words of White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.
This is not the first wave of tariffs that the US has imposed on China. First, tariffs of 20% were imposed on Beijing, then another 34%. After that, China imposed tariffs on American goods. As early as April 7, Trump said that if China did not cancel its tariffs by the next day, the US would impose additional tariffs of 50% in response — and he kept his promise.
What preceded
On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.
China has also been included in the list of countries on whose goods tariffs are imposed. The tariff on Chinese goods is 34%. That is, Beijing has become one of the main victims of Trumpʼs tariffs, because this is the third wave of tariffs that Washington has imposed on Beijing since Trumpʼs re-election. Each time the tariffs are added up. After the first three stages of the trade war, they reached 54%.
