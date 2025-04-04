China to impose 34% tariffs on all imports from the US in response to Trumpʼs similar move

China will impose additional tariffs of 34% on all imports from the United States. This is in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Reuters writes about this.
The new tariffs will take effect on April 10. Beijing will also control exports of medium and heavy rare earth elements, such as samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, to the US, starting on April 4.
“This practice [of tariffs] by the US does not comply with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral practice of bullying,” the Chinese State Council said.
- On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. Trump said that for “decades” the US had been lowering trade barriers for other countries, while these countries “put huge tariffs on our products”. The list of countries whose goods are being subject to tariffs also includes China. The tariff on Chinese goods is 34%.
- That is, China has become one of the main victims of Trumpʼs tariffs. This is the third wave of tariffs that Washington has imposed on Beijing since Trumpʼs re-election. Each time the tariffs are added up. After the first two stages of the trade war, they reached 20%. Now all Chinese imports are subject to a 54 percent tariff.
