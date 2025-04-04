China to impose 34% tariffs on all imports from the US in response to Trumpʼs similar move

China will impose additional tariffs of 34% on all imports from the United States. This is in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Reuters writes about this.

The new tariffs will take effect on April 10. Beijing will also control exports of medium and heavy rare earth elements, such as samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, to the US, starting on April 4.

“This practice [of tariffs] by the US does not comply with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral practice of bullying,” the Chinese State Council said.