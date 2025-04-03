Trump has imposed tariffs on almost everyone — and effectively started a trade war. Hereʼs what the world is saying

The US President Donald Trump imposed trade tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories on April 2. He calls it “the day of liberation” of the US from foreign imports, but around the world it was perceived as the day of the beginning of a global trade war.

“My advice to all countries right now is not to retaliate. Relax, think about what will come of this. If you retaliate, you will get an escalation,” says the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the same time, other countries perceive Trump’s decision as something that will harm both the US and the whole world — and are preparing to defend themselves.

In addition, Trumpʼs tariff list does not include some of the USʼs key foreign policy opponents — North Korea, Cuba, Belarus and Russia. As explained in the US, these countries are already limited in their ability to trade with the US due to the sanctions imposed on them. But trade still exists.

Ukraine has a general tariff of 10%. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet reacted to the American tariffs, but Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko assured that this will not affect the exchange rate or prices of products in Ukraine. But she admits: it may be difficult, but not critical.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls Trumpʼs tariffs "a serious blow to the global economy":

"Tariffs will harm consumers around the world. They will feel it immediately. Millions of citizens will face rising food prices. Medicines and transport will become more expensive. Inflation will rise. All businesses — large and small — will suffer from day one. That is why we have been ready to negotiate with the US from the very beginning. At the same time, we are ready to react," the President of the European Commission stressed.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Trumpʼs tariffs will make Americans poorer. He says the tariffs are unjustified and cruel, and will have a major impact on the European economy. So France is ready to defend itself — and Macron has already called on local companies to suspend investment in the United States.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is calling for calm and composure. He said Britain would respond to the US tariffs “with a cool head” but “nothing is off the agenda”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Trumpʼs decision, warning of the consequences for global trade. And German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Trump would adjust his decision if he felt pressure — and that all of Europe, together with other countries, should put pressure on him.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reacted critically to Trumpʼs massive new tariffs, vowing to "do everything" to reach a deal with the US and prevent a trade war.

Giorgia Maloney was the only European leader to attend Donald Trumpʼs inauguration in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó believes that Trumpʼs decision is "Europeʼs payback for Brusselsʼ incompetence".

"The economy and people of Europe are once again paying for Brusselsʼ incompetence. Yesterdayʼs US move made one thing clear: the European Commission should have negotiated. They had two and a half months. They did nothing," says Szijjártó.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that US tariffs could reduce Polandʼs GDP by 0.4%.

"A heavy and unpleasant blow from our closest ally, but we will survive it. Our friendship must withstand this test," Tusk noted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized Washingtonʼs decision. He called on the EU to take retaliatory measures, including imposing counter-tariffs and creating a special fund financed by revenues from increased tariffs on American goods.

Meanwhile, Canada will impose a 25% tariff on vehicles from the United States that do not comply with the free trade agreement (USMCA).

"We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures, we are going to protect our workers and we are going to build the strongest economy in the G7," said Prime Minister Mark Carney.

China resolutely opposes the US tariffs and will take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests. And Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated that the US decisions will affect not only bilateral economic relations but also the entire world.

A chairman of the European Parliamentʼs international trade committee Bernd Lange said: "Trump called it liberation day. I call it inflation day."

The US stock indexes and shares of American companies have fallen sharply due to Trumpʼs tariff policies. The head of the World Trade Organization believes that the new tariffs will cause an overall reduction in global merchandise trade of about 1% this year.

