Greenlandʼs new prime minister takes office, his party supports the islandʼs independence

On Monday, April 7, the leader of the center-right Demokraatit party, Jens Frederik Nielsen, took office as Prime Minister of Greenland.

This is reported by the Danish newspaper Berlingske.

After being confirmed in office, Nielsen approved the composition of his government, which included four of the five parliamentary parties.

Previous Prime Minister Mute Egede headed the Ministry of Finance and Taxation, while Vivian Motzfeldt will continue to be responsible for foreign relations.

In late March, Nielsen signed an agreement with the leaders of three of the four other parliamentary parties. Together, the alliance controls just under 75% of the seats in Greenlandʼs 31-seat parliament, Innatsisartut.

Among the most pressing issues that the new Greenland government will face is growing pressure from the United States: President Donald Trump has consistently stated that the Arctic island should be controlled by the United States, not Denmark.

In March 2025, parliamentary elections were held in Greenland, and the center-right Demokraatit party won — it supports the islandʼs independence.

Shortly after the election, Nielsen stated that Washington would not gain control of the island.

