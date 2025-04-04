Donald Trump continued TikTok in the US

The US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to extend the operation of the TikTok application in the US for another 75 days.

The politician announced this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump explained this step by saying that the “TikTok rescue deal” requires refinement to ensure that all necessary permits are signed.

“We look forward to continuing to work in good faith with China... We do not want TikTok to be “shadowed.” We look forward to working with TikTok and China to make a deal,” the US president wrote.

The previous deadline to resolve the issue with TikTok was April 5. The American share of the application was to be either sold or banned in the country.

TikTok ban in the US

The US House of Representatives passed a bill in March 2024 that could ban TikTok in the country. The bill was supported by the US Senate in April, and signed into law by former President Joe Biden that same month.

The law took effect on January 19. Donald Trump tried to ban TikTok during his first term as president, but changed his position during this yearʼs presidential campaign and promised to "save" the app.

In one of his first executive orders since taking office on January 20, US President Donald Trump postponed the ban on TikTok for 75 days. The new administration has taken the time to determine measures that will protect national security. Before his inauguration, Trump had proposed “reviving” TikTok on the condition that the social network be at least half owned by American investors.

Trump said his administration was in talks with four different groups to sell the Chinese social network TikTok. He called all potential buyers “acceptable”. The US president later said he was ready to lower tariffs on China if a deal to sell TikTok could be struck.

