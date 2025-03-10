Trump administration in talks with four groups of potential TikTok buyers

The US President Donald Trump said his administration is in talks with four different groups about selling Chinese social media app TikTok, calling all potential buyers "acceptable".

This is reported by Reuters.

Asked by reporters aboard Air Force One whether a deal to sell TikTok would be in the near future, Trump replied: "Itʼs possible."

“We are in talks with four different groups, and many are interested… All four options are acceptable,” he added.

Analysts estimate the value of the social network at up to $50 billion.

Among the potential buyers of TikTok is a group led by billionaire Frank McCourt, backed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Kevin OʼLeary.

A group of investors led by tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley is also showing interest in the purchase. Other potential buyers include Microsoft, Oracle, Perplexity AI, and former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick.

TikTok ban in the US

The US House of Representatives passed a bill in March 2024 that could ban the social network TikTok in the US. The bill was supported by the US Senate in April, and the document was signed into law by former President Joe Biden that same month.

The law took effect on January 19. Donald Trump tried to ban TikTok during his first term as president, but changed his position during this yearʼs presidential campaign and promised to "save" the app.

In one of his first executive orders since taking office on January 20, US President Donald Trump postponed the ban on TikTok for 75 days. The new administration has taken the time to determine measures that will protect national security. Before his inauguration, Trump had proposed “reviving” TikTok on the condition that the social network be at least half owned by American investors.

