Search and rescue operation completed in Kharkiv after massive attack on city. Five people killed

A search and rescue operation has been completed in Kharkiv after a massive Russian drone strike on the city. A total of five people were killed and 34 others were injured.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

One of the Russian drones hit a two-story building. The bodies of four dead were recovered from under its rubble.

One rescuer was among the injured.

Rescuers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Cherkasy garrisons of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, sappers, dog handlers, and psychologists, as well as about 100 more State Emergency Service employees and 17 units of special equipment, worked at the scene.

On the night of April 4, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. This is the third night in a row that the Russians have launched a massive attack on the city.

In recent weeks, the Russian Federation has changed its tactics. Attack drones flew in groups and carried out combined strikes on residential areas, critical infrastructure, and business facilities. And when rescue services arrived on the scene, the Russians attacked a second time.

