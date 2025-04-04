Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with drones: there are deaths and dozens of injuries

Russian occupiers are carrying out a massive strike on Kharkiv for the third night in a row. Four people were killed and 35 others were injured in a drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

Late at night from April 3 to 4, the Russians launched drone strikes on the Novobavarsky district. A private house and a residential building caught fire. The number of victims was growing by the minute. Among them were children.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Rescuers had to extricate the bodies of the deceased from under the rubble of the building. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

During the night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of attack drones to the city.

On the night of March 29-30, Russian drones struck a military hospital in Kharkiv, killing two people.

In March, Russia shelled Kharkiv twice as often as in February. The Russians attacked the city 42 times in a month.

In recent weeks, the Russian Federation has changed its tactics. Attack drones flew in groups and carried out combined strikes on residential areas, critical infrastructure, and business facilities. And when rescue services arrived on the scene, the Russians attacked a second time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.