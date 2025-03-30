Russians hit military hospital in Kharkiv with drones. There are casualties

On the evening of March 29, Russian forces used drones to strike a military hospital in Kharkiv. There were initial reports of casualties among the military personnel being treated at the hospital.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv were hit. Two people died — a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Another 25 people were injured. Among the injured were five children aged 5-17, with a 15-year-old girl in hospital in serious condition.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the shelling damaged high-rise buildings, a shopping center, a private house, garages, and cars.

By striking a military hospital building, Russia once again violated the norms of international humanitarian law. War crimes have no statute of limitations — Ukraine will transfer evidence to international criminal justice bodies.

