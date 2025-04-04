Russia launched dozens of strike drones and UAV simulators over Ukraine. Hereʼs how the air defense worked

On the night of April 4, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 42 Shahed attack drones, another 22 drone simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 78 UAVs — Shahed strike drones and simulators of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They operated in the north, east, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the Russian massive attack.

In Kharkiv, Russian drones hit a residential area. Four people were killed and 35 others were injured.

