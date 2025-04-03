EU prepares response to Trumpʼs new tariffs, but calls for negotiations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the additional US tariffs on all countries a serious blow to the global economy. The European Union is ready to respond to Washingtonʼs actions with countermeasures, but is still open to negotiations.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen has agreed that the global trading system is flawed and that some countries are using unfair rules, but she does not see tariffs as a solution. Brussels instead calls for removing trade barriers, not creating new ones.

The EU is currently finalizing the first package of countermeasures in response to steel tariffs and preparing for further countermeasures to protect European interests and businesses if the talks fail. The EU will also monitor the indirect effects to prevent a surplus of goods on the European market.

The European Commission President also addressed Europeans, calling Trumpʼs economic policy a test and emphasizing that Europe is the largest single market with 450 million consumers. And it "will always stand up for its interests, for businesses, for workers and for all citizens".

