The Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Palisa: One of the international security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army

One possible international security guarantee is to provide Ukraine with Armed Forces that will repel any threat.
This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Pavlo Palisa at a meeting with Ukrainian and international media, where Babel was present.
Ukraine conducted simulations (so-called “war games”), in which it considered various scenarios of a possible second invasion by Russia. Based on these scenarios, it designed a “quantitative-qualitative model” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that would guarantee protection for Ukraine. To build such an Armed Forces, resources are needed that Ukraine does not currently have.
The modeling results were presented to Western partners.
- The European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said that one of the guarantees of Ukraineʼs security from allies is support for its army. The European Union can support Ukraine in two ways — by integrating Ukrainian defense production into EU structures and by investing in Ukrainian production according to the "Danish model".
- Among security guarantees, most Ukrainians prefer a well-armed army, according to a recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.