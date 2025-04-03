The Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Palisa: One of the international security guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army

One possible international security guarantee is to provide Ukraine with Armed Forces that will repel any threat.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Pavlo Palisa at a meeting with Ukrainian and international media, where Babel was present.

Ukraine conducted simulations (so-called “war games”), in which it considered various scenarios of a possible second invasion by Russia. Based on these scenarios, it designed a “quantitative-qualitative model” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that would guarantee protection for Ukraine. To build such an Armed Forces, resources are needed that Ukraine does not currently have.

The modeling results were presented to Western partners.