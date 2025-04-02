NATO countries have pledged to allocate €20 billion for Ukraineʼs security since the beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, NATO member states have promised to allocate €20 billion for security support to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this at a press conference on the eve of the summit of foreign ministers of NATO member states, reports a Babel correspondent.

"NATO allies continue to support Ukraine. In the first three months of the year, they have already pledged more than €20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine by 2025," Rutte noted.

NATOʼs command in Wiesbaden, Germany, continues to coordinate the delivery of security assistance and training for Ukrainian troops, Rutte said. The NATO Secretary General also assured that allies will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, Rutte noted that NATO supports US efforts to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, this should be a stable peace and a permanent ceasefire.