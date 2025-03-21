Germany finally supports trillion-euro investment plan. This will unlock aid to Ukraine

The upper house of the German parliament (Bundesrat) has backed incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs plan to invest billions in the countryʼs defense and infrastructure, totaling a trillion euros. This will unlock €3 million in aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The Bundesrat, which represents 16 federal states, passed the bill on Friday, March 21, with 53 votes in favor — at least 46 votes were needed.

Earlier, at an emergency meeting on March 18, Merz received the support of 513 members of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, which is more than enough to change the German constitution. The bill proposes to loosen the debt limit rule.