More than 8 000 former convicts joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 8 000 former convicts have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is data as of early April 2025.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.

The first groups of volunteers joined combat units in August of last year. Many of them have already received state awards for bravery on the battlefield, the Ministry of Justice notes.

Penitentiary administrations play a key role in this process — they organize medical examinations of prisoners, accompany them to military medical commissions, and prepare documents for the court.

More than 900 applications for parole for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently being considered.