More than 8 000 former convicts joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 8 000 former convicts have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is data as of early April 2025.
This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.
The first groups of volunteers joined combat units in August of last year. Many of them have already received state awards for bravery on the battlefield, the Ministry of Justice notes.
Penitentiary administrations play a key role in this process — they organize medical examinations of prisoners, accompany them to military medical commissions, and prepare documents for the court.
More than 900 applications for parole for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently being considered.
Mobilization of prisoners
On May 17, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that allows convicted persons to voluntarily mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The law allows prisoners to be released on parole (by court order) for military service under a contract.
However, only those sentenced to restrictions or imprisonment for minor offenses can use this opportunity. At the same time, those convicted of the intentional murder of two or more people, rape, sexual violence, terrorism, and treason will not be able to mobilize. Also, those convicted of violating traffic rules while intoxicated and for especially serious corruption crimes will not be allowed to replace their punishment with the opportunity to fight.
To join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (and only on a contract basis), prisoners must write an application, pass a military service, undergo a mental health assessment, receive permission from the court, and then report to the Central Military District. The military unit itself will decide whether it is ready to mobilize the prisoner.
For desertion — from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment in addition to the unserved term under the previous sentence.
