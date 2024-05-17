President Zelensky signed the law on the voluntary mobilization of convicts

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that allows certain categories of prisoners to voluntarily mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This became known from the card of draft law No. 11079-1.

The law provides for the possibility for prisoners to be released on parole (by court order) for military service under a contract.

However, such an opportunity can be used only by those who have been awarded restrictions or deprivation of liberty under light articles.

Those convicted of intentional murder of two or more people, rape, sexual violence, and crimes against the foundations of national security will not be able to mobilize. Corrupt persons will also not be allowed to replace their punishment with the opportunity to fight.