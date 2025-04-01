“Ukrzaliznytsia” has restored a number of functions after a large-scale cyberattack

Several more “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) services have resumed operations after a large-scale cyberattack that occurred at the end of March.

This was reported by the carrierʼs press service.

Specialists have restored integration with "Army+" for purchasing tickets from the special reserve by military personnel, as well as monitoring and auto-purchase of tickets in the application and on the website. Verification via "Diia.Signature" is again available for users for the most popular international flights.

"In general, ʼUkrzaliznytsiaʼ has already restored over 90% of passenger online services, the portal for ordering additional services and the loyalty program will soon return. Work is also underway to restore the display of tickets in the application that disappeared from the account as a result of a cyberattack," company representatives said.

UZ plans to resume cargo services in the first decade of April. Currently, all necessary documents for cargo transportation are issued in paper form.

A technical failure in the IT system of “Ukrzaliznytsia” became known on the morning of March 23. “Ukrzaliznytsia” resumed online ticket sales on March 27 — it took 89 hours. All this time, tickets were sold only offline.

