“Ukrzaliznytsia” restored online ticket sales after cyberattack — it took 89 hours

After a large-scale cyberattack, “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) has resumed online ticket sales. The restoration work took 89 hours.

This was reported by the carrierʼs press service.

At the first stage, only basic functionality will work: sale and refund of tickets for all destinations for the next 20 days.

UZ added that no sensitive information was leaked. Specialists continue to work on restoring all other services, primarily client services.

At the same time, temporary technical disruptions are still possible due to peak service overloads.

A technical failure in the IT system of “Ukrzaliznytsia” became known on the morning of March 23. All this time, tickets were sold only offline.

