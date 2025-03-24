“Ukrzaliznytsia” reports large-scale cyberattack — online ticket sales are down

“Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) has suffered a large-scale targeted cyberattack. The restoration of all systems has been ongoing for the past 24 hours and is currently ongoing.

This was reported by the company.

The UZ specialists are cooperating with the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Representatives of the state carrier say that train traffic remains stable. Previously, “Ukrzaliznytsia” implemented reservation protocols, as it had already been subjected to hostile cyberattacks.

"The latest attack was very systemic, non-trivial, and multi-level, so before fully restoring from "backups," specialists from UZ, many involved partners, and the SBU cyber department must thoroughly test the services for possible vulnerabilities," UZ added.

Online ticket sales remain unavailable. The company is preparing to operate offline during this day. Tickets can be purchased at physical box offices, including international tickets — they are available offline on March 24 and 25.

"If you donʼt have time to buy a ticket at the ticket office, go directly to the train. Our train crews are informed how to arrange your travel on the spot," “Ukrzaliznytsia” added.

A technical failure in the carrierʼs IT system became known on the morning of March 23.

