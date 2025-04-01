For the first time, FPV drones on fiber optics were tested at a distance of over 20 km in Ukraine

The Brave1 platform has conducted large-scale tests of fiber-optic FPV drones capable of covering distances of several dozen kilometers.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Technologies Cluster.

More than 15 drone manufacturers tested their devices at the test site, where they covered a route of more than 20 kilometers with obstacles and simulated an approach to a target. Seven manufacturers of ground robotic complexes on fiber optics also tested their developments.

"This is the second test of Brave1 on the topic of fiber optics, and it showed a significant evolution. If the first Ukrainian drones on fiber optics flew only 5-10 kilometers, this time they successfully tested long-range solutions that can hit the enemy at distances of more than 20 kilometers," says Brave1 director Natalia Kushnerska.

Fiber-optic UAVs are not vulnerable to the electronic warfare systems used by the Russians. Such drones are already used by the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles", the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, "Birds of the Magyar", etc.

Also, such a drone does not have radio emissions, which makes it impossible for the enemy to detect it. Another feature is high-quality communication, which ensures stable video transmission even over long distances, say the developers.

In early 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones and 3 000 cruise missiles and drone missiles per year.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that in 2024, 96.2% of all drones for the Defense Forces were Ukrainian drones.

