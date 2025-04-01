A “political expert” from Medvedchukʼs pool was detained in Poland and handed over to Kyiv. He discredited Ukraine

A "political expert" from the media pool of treason suspect Viktor Medvedchuk has been detained in Poland. This is the first time a Russian agent working against the state in the information sphere has been handed over to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The press service does not name the suspect, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies say that it is Kirill Molchanov.

According to the investigation, Molchanov worked simultaneously for two Russian intelligence services — the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (GRU) of Russia. SBU says he discredited Ukraine on the international stage and tried to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraineʼs partner countries.

In 2022, he left for Russia, where he later became one of the key ideologists of the Kremlin media projects "Drugaya Ukraina" and "Voice of Europe".